Wizard World Comic Con comes to Portland! Segment 1

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Trump blasts media during news conference
-
Slide shuts down I-5 northbound for hours
-
Homeless veterans now home at last
-
1 arrested during police shooting protest
-
Mean's Wearhouse founder a marijuana advocate
-
Boy hides siblings from intruder fleeing police
-
FInstagram for web
-
Mother fights to save her son
-
'A Day Without Immigrants' on Thursday
-
Day without immigrants Oregon impact
More Stories
-
Fact check: President Donald Trump's press…Feb 17, 2017, 7:00 a.m.
-
Mom makes desperate plea as one of her twins slips awayFeb 16, 2017, 8:46 p.m.
-
1 person arrested, vandalism reported during march…Feb 16, 2017, 4:25 p.m.