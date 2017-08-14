Eclipse watch party at Children's Museum

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Amazon issues recall for some eclipse glasses
-
Oregon City man: Protect your eyes during eclipse
-
Driving to Oregon to see the eclipse? Read this first
-
Verify: Picking out safe eclipse glasses
-
SUV carrying gas grill explodes when cigarette lit
-
Graphic video: Car slams into crowd at alt-right demonstration
-
Flights and rental cars booked for eclipse
-
Top Stories: Sunrise 8-12-17
-
Trump: 'No place' for violence seen in Virginia
-
Fights break out in the street during alt-right protest
More Stories
-
Eclipse traffic in Washington, Oregon will be worse…Aug. 9, 2017, 3:50 p.m.
-
Amazon eclipse glasses recall creates panic for…Aug 12, 2017, 11:39 a.m.
-
Two Portland women die in fall off Pacific Crest TrailAug 14, 2017, 4:28 p.m.