You still have time to get Portland Dining Month deals

The end of March isn't too far away, but there is still time to check out the more than 100 restaurants participating in Portland Dining Month. All month long, restaurants around Portland are offering three course meals for just $29.

Here is what SuperBite is serving up for Portland Dining Month:

First course (choose one):

Salmon crudo with hibiscus ponzu, pickled jalapeño and shiso - Or - Beef tongue Spam musubi with cucumber and Chinese hot mustard

Second course:

Chicken fried quail with a citrus salad, vadouvan shallot and turmeric yogurt - And -

Pork shoulder confit with hazelnut chimichurri, grilled escarole, maitake and potato puree

Third course:

Pineapple orange sorbet with a prosecco float

