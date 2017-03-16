This writer wants you to visit more art galleries for a prize

'Art Passport PDX' Launches to Encourage Gallery Visits

If you've ever been nervous about visiting an art gallery, now is a good time to try it.

Arts writer and arts activist Jennifer Rabin wanted to make art galleries more accessible and affordable for newcomers. So on Thursday, she officially launched Art Passport PDX. Rabin handpicked eight Portland art galleries, each represented in the passport books.

Not only are the passports free (pick one up at any of the participating galleries), you can also win a prize for participating. Visit all eight galleries to get a stamp, and one participant will win a $1,600 credit to be used at any of the participating galleries. A runner-up will also win an assortment of art-related prizes.

Here is the list of participating Portland galleries:

Blackfish

Blue Sky

Froelick

Jeffrey Thomas Fine Art

Nationale

Stephanie Chefas Projects

Upfor

Wolff

