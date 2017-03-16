KGW
Close
Weather Alert 5 weather alerts
Close

This writer wants you to visit more art galleries for a prize

'Art Passport PDX' Launches to Encourage Gallery Visits

Cassidy Quinn , KGW 8:40 PM. PDT March 16, 2017

If you've ever been nervous about visiting an art gallery, now is a good time to try it.

Arts writer and arts activist Jennifer Rabin wanted to make art galleries more accessible and affordable for newcomers. So on Thursday, she officially launched Art Passport PDX. Rabin handpicked eight Portland art galleries, each represented in the passport books.

Not only are the passports free (pick one up at any of the participating galleries), you can also win a prize for participating. Visit all eight galleries to get a stamp, and one participant will win a $1,600 credit to be used at any of the participating galleries. A runner-up will also win an assortment of art-related prizes.

Here is the list of participating Portland galleries:

  • Blackfish
  • Blue Sky
  • Froelick
  • Jeffrey Thomas Fine Art
  • Nationale
  • Stephanie Chefas Projects
  • Upfor
  • Wolff

© 2017 KGW-TV

KGW

Get the KGW News app for weather, traffic and news on demand!

KGW

KGW Investigators: Special Reports

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories