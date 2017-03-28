Concert and theater combine at Portland Center Stage

It's a rock concert and a play, all happening on the same stage.
Portland-based rock band Blitzen Trapper is making its theater debut with Wild and Reckless, a new concert event premiering at Portland Center Stage.
The soundtrack for the show will be available exclusively at performances at the Armory.
Cassidy Quinn talked with Eric Earley, Blitzen Trapper's frontman and the mastermind behind this new show.
Wild and Reckless is at Portland Center Stage through April 30.
© 2017 KGW-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs