Cake party with 11-year-old leads of 'Matilda'

Matilda the Musical (Photo: Matilda the Musical website)

There are three young girls touring around the country, singing, dancing... and eating chocolate cake.

They're the stars of "Roald Dahl's Matilda," a musical at the Keller Auditorium through March 5.

Gabby Gutierrez, Jaime MacLean, and Jenna Weir all take turns playing the lead role of Matilda. Cassidy Quinn sat down with them (and a very Matilda-esque chocolate cake) to chat about life on stage, forgetting lines, and the deep meaning everyone can take away from the show.

