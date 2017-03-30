A circus parade? Only in Portland

Portland's 6th Annual Umbrella Festival (Photo: Umbrella Festival)

If you heard about a parade of circus performers, you'd probably guess it's happening in Portland. On Thursday night, The Wanderlust Circus kicked off the 6th annual Umbrella Festival of Circus and Comedy, which runs Thursday-Sunday at the Alberta Rose Theatre.

The performers began marching on Northeast Alberta at 19th Avenue, and walked all the way to the theatre before the festival's opening night. The parade was free, but you can buy tickets and see the schedule for the whole festival here.

