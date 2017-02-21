Chris Brown to play at Moda Center in May

INGLEWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 05: Chris Brown performs at Real 92.3's The Real Show at The Forum on November 5, 2016 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images) (Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. – Rap and R&B star Chris Brown will be coming to the Rose City this spring.

Brown will headline the Party Tour which will make a stop at the Moda Center on May 10.

50 Cent, Fabolous, O.T. Genasis, and Kap G will be joining Brown on the tour.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25. Presale begins at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. For more information on tickets, click here.

Brown has had 11 Billboard Hot 100 top 10 singles since his debut album in 2005.

While he's had success on the charts, Brown has faced multiple accusations of assault.

In 2009, he pleaded guilty to felony assault in a high-profile domestic violence case involving then-girlfriend Rihanna. He also pleaded guilty to assault in 2014 following a fight outside a Washington D.C. hotel.

