Celebrating National Souffle Day at Q Restaurant and Bar

It’s National Souffle Day!

Brian McFayden went to Q Restaurant and Bar (same team behind the very popular Veritable Quandry) to get a step-by-step lesson from famed Chef Annie Cuggino on how to make her legendary Chocolate Nocello Souffle.

This dessert is served with candied walnuts, warm chocolate sauce and often paired with brandy. Q Restaurant and Bar is located at 828 SW 2nd Ave. To learn more about Q go to q-portland.com.

