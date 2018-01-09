KGW
Celebrating National Cassoulet Day at Little Bird Bistro

Try traditional French cassoulet at Little Bird Bistro

McKinzie Roth , KGW 8:52 PM. PST January 09, 2018

Tuesday was National Cassoulet Day!

Little Bird Bistro is bringing back its famed Cassoulet.

This update on a French bistro classic features duck leg, pork belly, sausage, white beans and crispy chicken crumble. This dish is perfect for the season and will warm up any cold winter day! We are going to learn to make it and of course a taste test will be necessary.

LOCATION:

Little Bird Bistro

215 SW 6th AVE

Portland, OR

Website

