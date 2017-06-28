Woman Delays Flight 5 Hours After Tossing Coins Into Engine for 'Luck'
A plane in one of China's largest airports was stalled for over five hours, costing thousands of dollars in inspections over a measly 1.7yuan, equivalent to about 25�. Jose Sepulveda(@josesepulvedatv) has more.
KGW 8:58 AM. PDT June 28, 2017
