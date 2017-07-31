Why You Shouldn't Post Vacation Pics While on Vacation
You should think twice before posting vacation pictures on social media while you're on vacation, no matter how many comments and 'likes' you collect. It's an invitation for burglars that no one is home. Sean Dowling (@seandowlingtv) has more.
KGW 9:13 AM. PDT July 31, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Accused Portland attacked deported 20 times
-
KGW Sunrise forecast: 7-31-17
-
Kyron search video
-
Body of missing swimmer found in Hagg Lake
-
Witness helped after mother, two young sons hit by car in Vancouver
-
KGW Sunrise forecast 7-29-17
-
GRESHAM HOMICIDE MEMORIAL
-
Meteor streaks across Northwest skies
-
Verify: How many eclipse visitors will be in Oregon?
-
Mexico resort drowning death a mystery for Wisconsin family
More Stories
-
106 in Portland Thursday? Heat records could fall 3…Jul 29, 2017, 2:56 p.m.
-
Reports: Playwright/actor Sam Shepard dies at 73Jul 31, 2017, 8:39 a.m.
-
Man drowns at Hagg Lake SundayJul 31, 2017, 5:32 a.m.