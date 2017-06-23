Watch Johnny Depp Joke About Assassinating President Trump

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Blazers make move to draft Zach Collins
-
Bakery manager injured in hit-and-run crash
-
'Dirt Lab' off-road cycling park opens soon
-
Campers back months after Springwater sweep
-
Neighborhood to city: Stop homeless sweeps
-
Study: More people killed by high drivers
-
No fireworks allowed in Vancouver
-
Murder victim remembered as loyal, courageous
-
WA Sen. Murray, Senate Majority Whip have testy exchange over health care
-
Derelict house on market for $450,000
More Stories
-
Thousands of TriMet bus riders don't pay, and most…Jun 22, 2017, 3:43 p.m.
-
Astoria boy gets 3D-printed prosthetic handJun 22, 2017, 7:03 p.m.
-
Former Ducks Bell, Dorsey, Brooks picked in NBA DraftJun 22, 2017, 9:17 p.m.