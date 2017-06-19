Tourists Flock to Death Valley Despite Insane Summer Temperatures

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Iranian sisters reunited for PSU graduation
-
Hottest A.C. Sale This Summer - The Deal Guy
-
Pride Northwest festivities this weekend
-
Teen with autism claims discrimination
-
KGW Sunrise forecast 6-18-17
-
Eclipse coastal weather worries
-
Campers cleared from embattled ODOT land
-
TriMet tells 'Kimye' to stop using its logo
-
Portland addresses 'derelict RVs'
-
Report of body found in Lacamas Lake
More Stories
-
Police: 1 dead as van strikes worshippers near London mosqueJun 18, 2017, 5:29 p.m.
-
Teen drowns while swimming at campground near LyonsJun 18, 2017, 6:38 p.m.
-
Portland teen with autism approved for UN trip after allApr 29, 2017, 10:50 a.m.