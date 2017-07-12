This Kentucky Fried Chicken Smartphone Looks 'Finger-Lickin' Good'

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Vancouver WinCo shoplifting video goes viral
-
Will Oregon ID work at the airport?
-
Homeowner say they're struggling to kick strangers out
-
Oneonta Falls Wildfire
-
Gear stolen from volunteer fire department
-
Police remove man with gun from TriMet bus
-
9 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals Under $19 - The Deal Guy
-
House fire burns cars at Milwaukie dealership
-
Wings of Rescue helps family reunite with dog
-
Viral video of confrontation between shoplifting suspect and WinCo staff in Vancouver, Washington
More Stories
-
Lockdown at Washington State Capitol Campus liftedJul 12, 2017, 10:04 a.m.
-
Suspects sought in $5K theft at rural Washington…Jul 11, 2017, 4:31 p.m.
-
Trump's FBI nominee Wray: 'No one asked me for any…Jul 12, 2017, 5:51 a.m.