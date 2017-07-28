The Average American Will Eat Close To 18,000 Chicken Wings in a Lifetime

When you think about all the places you can buy and/or eat chicken wings, it really shouldn't be a surprise that the average American will consume close to 18,000 wings in their lifetime. Jos King has the story (@abridgetoland).

KGW 11:19 AM. PDT July 28, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories