Selfie Obsession Leads to 'Liquid Nose Jobs'

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Amazon issues recall for some eclipse glasses
-
Oregon City man: Protect your eyes during eclipse
-
Fights break out in the street during alt-right protest
-
Indecent exposure arrest for incident at Hillsboro restaurant
-
Dueling demonstrations erupt in Seattle
-
Verify: Picking out safe eclipse glasses
-
Closures on day of solar eclipse
-
Top Stories: Sunrise 8-12-17
-
Portlanders hold anti-hate vigil in solidarity with Charlottesville
-
Veteran receives smart home
More Stories
-
Portland vigil for Charlottesville victims draws hundredsAug 13, 2017, 11:01 p.m.
-
Man accused of exposing himself in Hillsboro restaurantAug 13, 2017, 5:04 p.m.
-
Minn. widower, 94, puts in pool for neighborhood kidsAug 13, 2017, 2:36 p.m.