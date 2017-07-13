Kellyanne Conway Uses Flash Cards, Twitter Then Can't Help Itself

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Arraignment postponed for girl in viral WinCo video
-
Mexico resort drowning death a mystery for Wisconsin family
-
Viral video of confrontation between shoplifting suspect and WinCo staff in Vancouver, Washington
-
Will Oregon ID work at the airport?
-
Man accused of Muslim hate crime in court
-
Missing teen may be in Portland area
-
Grand Canyon is in need of repairs
-
Police remove man with gun from TriMet bus
-
Homeless campers destroy little league field
-
Homeowner say they're struggling to kick strangers out
More Stories
-
Homeless in Portland: Choosing villages over shelterJul 12, 2017, 3:20 p.m.
-
Woman run over in hit-and-run at Gresham gas stationJul 12, 2017, 11:28 p.m.
-
A Mexican vacation, a mysterious death, and now…Jul 12, 2017, 10:50 a.m.