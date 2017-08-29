Fire Ant Flotillas Freak Texans Out After Hurrican Harvey

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Safe solar eclipse glasses selling out
-
Woman run over by driver at Hood to Coast
-
Hurricane Harvey damages Port Aransas
-
Police: HTC Runner steals truck, hits woman
-
KGW evening forecast 8-28-17
-
Brookings under level one evacuation alert due to wildfire
-
Family of 6 drowns inside van
-
KGW Live Show Stream
-
RAW: First look at Hurricane Harvey damage on the way to Port Aransas
-
Police make arrests at "problem house"
More Stories
-
Woman run over at Hood to Coast: 'I saw he was going…Aug 26, 2017, 12:03 p.m.
-
Beaverton boy calls 911 from back seat to report mom…Aug 29, 2017, 5:37 a.m.
-
Traffic: The unrelenting polluter near Portland schoolsAug 28, 2017, 6:11 p.m.