California Man Has Made 2,000 Consecutive Visits To Disneyland

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Blazers make move to draft Zach Collins
-
Bakery manager injured in hit-and-run crash
-
'Dirt Lab' off-road cycling park opens soon
-
Campers back months after Springwater sweep
-
Study: More people killed by high drivers
-
Astoria boy gets 3D printed prosthetic hand
-
Shark Tank In Your Backyard - The Deal Guy
-
Neighborhood to city: Stop homeless sweeps
-
No fireworks allowed in Vancouver
-
KGW evening forecast 6-22-17
More Stories
-
Oregon State faces LSU in College World Series…Jun 23, 2017, 8:25 a.m.
-
Thousands of TriMet bus riders don't pay, and most…Jun 22, 2017, 3:43 p.m.
-
Former Ducks Bell, Dorsey, Brooks picked in NBA DraftJun 22, 2017, 9:17 p.m.