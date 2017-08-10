Blowing out Birthday Candles Spreads 14 Times More Bacteria
If you have ever wondered about bacteria spreading over the communal birthday cake when your loved one blows out the candle, your fear was real. Keri Lumm (@thekerilumm) shares the story and why you shouldn't worry about it.
KGW 8:32 AM. PDT August 10, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Victims rescued from under tractor in Gaston
-
Centennial Dist. drops 'Lynch' from two schools
-
Strip club could become affordable housing
-
Smog to impact air quality through the weekend
-
Missing woman's family spearheads search
-
1-year-old boy dies in fire
-
People experiencing health issues due to haze
-
Matt Zaffino on Eclipse viewing for Portland area
-
Ashes of retired marine stolen
-
Verify: Picking out safe eclipse glasses
More Stories
-
'Lynch' removed from name of two Centennial schoolsAug. 9, 2017, 11:53 p.m.
-
Walmart apologizes for back-to-school sign above gun displayAug 10, 2017, 6:49 a.m.
-
Panera employees rescue dogs left in hot carAug. 9, 2017, 8:22 p.m.