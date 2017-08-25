Alec Baldwin Returns to 'SNL Weekend Update' To Clear Some Things Up

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
East HS coach on leave over forced splits
-
Fast facts about the 2017 eclipse
-
Safe solar eclipse glasses selling out
-
Mysterious FedEx check scam
-
Hospital takes patient out to see eclipse
-
Hit-and-run suspect arrested
-
Climber dies in Oregon City
-
Videos show East High cheerleaders repeatedly forced into splits
-
Harvey upgraded to a hurricane
-
Brookings fire approaches 'mega' status
More Stories
-
Scam sends FedEx packages with fake checksAug 24, 2017, 6:48 p.m.
-
City Council unanimously votes to rid of '48-hour…Aug 24, 2017, 5:25 p.m.
-
Hospital takes bicyclist hit by car outside to see…Aug 24, 2017, 9:10 p.m.