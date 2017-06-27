A Diet For Your Pet? America's Cats and Dogs Are Getting Fatter

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Video of person stealing woman?s cat goes viral
-
8 weeks until solar eclipse sweeps over state
-
Police bust 11 street racers, arrest 2
-
Hit-and-run victim recovering from injuries
-
St. Luke's moves giant sequoia
-
Woman breaks car window to rescue dog
-
World Naked Bike Ride in Portland
-
Mom asks community to turn in son?s killer
-
Woman seriously injured in SE Portland stabbing
-
Big support backs 'Good In The Hood' parade
More Stories
-
ODOT on alert for 'major traffic event' during eclipseJun 26, 2017, 6:21 p.m.
-
Mom asks community to turn in son's killerJun 26, 2017, 10:56 p.m.
-
Woman's video of stranger stealing her cat goes viralJun 26, 2017, 10:02 p.m.