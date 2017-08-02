19th-Century Books Features a 'Baron Trump', A Man Named Don and Russia
A series of books written by Ingersoll Lockwood over a hundred years ago has the internet in a frenzy. It's not surprising since the story revolves a wealthy kid named Baron Trump. Keri Lumm (@thekerilumm) has more.
KGW 7:33 AM. PDT August 02, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
How to keep your home cool
-
KGW Sunrise forecast: 8-2-17
-
Boy suffers brain damage in crash at Vancouver Safeway
-
Possible DUI crash kills woman
-
KGW evening forecast 8-1-17
-
MAX service slows to a crawl due to heat, network issues
-
Animals at the Oregon Zoo try to beat the heat
-
KGW Live Show Stream
-
Complaints about questionable hotel rates
-
Lincoln City hospital, fire ready for eclipse
More Stories
-
Portland may hit record 105 today; 90s at the beachJul 29, 2017, 2:56 p.m.
-
Extreme heat hard on pregnant momsAug. 1, 2017, 6:39 p.m.
-
Caring for urban farm animals in extreme heatAug. 1, 2017, 7:24 p.m.