'Game of Thrones' Board Game Raises Double It's Kickstarter Goal in One Day
CMON started a Kickstarter campaign to bring 'A Song of Ice and Fire' to market for Game of Thrones Fans. In just one day they doubled their goal of $300,000. Keri Lumm (@thekerilumm) has more.
KGW 6:17 AM. PDT July 27, 2017
