#AintNoCinderella: Why Women in This Country Are Posting Midnight Selfies
A woman in India shared a story of how she was helped by police after being harassed by some men late at night. When a government official blamed her for being out late at night, women in India took up the hashtag #AintNoCinderella to prove a point. Keri
KGW 6:07 AM. PDT August 10, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Victims rescued from under tractor in Gaston
-
Centennial Dist. drops 'Lynch' from two schools
-
Strip club could become affordable housing
-
Smog to impact air quality through the weekend
-
Missing woman's family spearheads search
-
1-year-old boy dies in fire
-
People experiencing health issues due to haze
-
Matt Zaffino on Eclipse viewing for Portland area
-
KGW evening forecast 8-9-17
-
Ashes of retired marine stolen
More Stories
-
'Lynch' removed from name of two Centennial schoolsAug. 9, 2017, 11:53 p.m.
-
Portland to tear down strip club to build affordable housingAug. 9, 2017, 7:08 p.m.
-
Two people rescued from car pinned under tractor in…Aug. 9, 2017, 9:17 p.m.