Bunk Sandwiches celebrating Grilled Cheese Day

Wednesday, is National Grilled Cheese Day. In honor of this special day, Bunk Sandwiches on Northeast Alberta Street is partnering with Tillamook Cheese to give away grilled cheese sandwiches from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

There’s also an added charity component to this year’s event. Bunk is linking up with Dollar For Portland, a local charity that inspires folks to donate as little as a dollar a month to help families with medical debt. For anyone who signs up to support Dollar for Portland on Wednesday, Bunk will offer a free glass of beer to go with their free grilled cheese.

Brian McFayden, visited Bunk Sandwiches to make grilled cheese sandwiches and speak with co-owner Tommy Habetz about National Grilled Cheese Day and Wednesday’s event. Bunk Sandwiches has five locations in the Portland Metro area and if you would like to learn more about Bunk go to bunksandwiches.com



