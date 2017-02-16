Billy Joel coming to the Moda Center in December

Billy Joel performs onstage on November 17, 2014 in New York City. (Photo: Brian Ach / Getty Images for ASCAP)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Billy Joel will make his first solo appearance in Portland in 10 years when he performs at the Moda Center on Dec. 8, 2017.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. Prices are $49.50, $89.50 and $149.50, not including service charges. Prices are subject to change.

PURCHASE TICKETS: Online through Ticketmaster or at the Rose Quarter Box Office or call 800-745-3000.





Billy Joel will perform at the Moda Center on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017. (Photo: Rod Stevens / KGW)

Joel has sold the sixth-most records of all time, including the third most as a solo artist. Over the past 25 years, he has sold 150 million records and recorded 33 consecutive Top 40 hits.

He's also won six Grammy awards and was honored as a Grammy Legend. And he's been inducted into the Songwriter's Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

In 2016, the Library of Congress selected Joel's iconic song "Piano Man" for preservation in the National Recording Registry for its "cultural, historic, and artistic significance."

