Antiques Roadshow coming to Portland

Antiques Roadshow (Photo: Screenshot, PBS)

PORTLAND, Ore. – Get those collectibles ready because Antiques Roadshow is coming for the Rose City.

On Thursday, the show announced five more tour dates including a stop in Portland on Aug. 12, although a venue has not yet been revealed. Three one-hour episodes will be produced from the Portland stop and air on PBS in 2018.

"Antiques Roadshow is so excited to visit Portland in our enduring search for the country's hidden treasures," said Roadshow executive producer Marsha Bemko. "The last time we visited was 2004, so I can't wait to re-explore the area and see what local items we uncover!"

Admission to Antiques Roadshow is free but tickets are required and fans must apply for tickets before April 11. The show will ticket 5,000 guests. Ticket winners will be selected at random by a third party. Winners will be notified in May by email. Click here to apply for tickets

The 5,000 people ticketed will get free valuations of their antiques and collectibles from specialists from the country’s leading auction houses and independent dealers.

The show is also accepting furniture submissions. A few pieces of furniture will be selected to be appraised and displayed on the set. Selected pieces will be transported to the event and back at no cost to the owner. For more details on furniture submissions, click here.

Antiques Roadshow is PBS’s most-watched ongoing series.

