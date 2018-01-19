A Capitol police officer walks in front of the Capitol building at dusk after the House passed a short-term measure to fund the federal government.

Michael Reynolds, EPA-EFE

WASHINGTON – The federal government careened closer Friday to a federal government shutdown for the first time in more than four years.

Congress was scrambling to reach an agreement on a spending bill that would keep the federal agencies operating, but time is running out.

Unless lawmakers pass spending legislation by midnight Friday, most federal agencies will close and hundreds of thousands government workers will be furloughed.

Federal workers deemed “essential” would stay on the job and key government functions — such as national security operations and law enforcement work — remain up and running.

Federal agencies have some leeway in deciding how to carry out a shutdown, but based on previous spending stalemates, here's what you can expect:

Will troops get paid?

President Trump said in a tweet on Tuesday that the “biggest loser” in a government shutdown would be the military. It’s a talking point used by many congressional Republicans hoping to put Democrats on the spot by saying a shutdown would mean the troops don’t get paid.

But the military gets paid on the 1st and 15th of every month. So the troops just received a paycheck, and they wouldn’t be due for another one until Feb. 1.

That means military personnel would not suffer a lapse in pay unless a government shutdown lasted until the end of the month — or longer.

While active duty military personnel will continue going to work, most civilian Department of Defense employees not deemed essential would be furloughed, said Christopher Sherwood, a Pentagon spokesman.

Will I still get my Social Security benefits?

Yes. Social Security is a mandatory program that will continue even if Congress fails to pass a spending bill.

Will lawmakers close their offices?

It depends. In the past, individual members of Congress have reacted differently, with some closing their district offices and others leaving them open. During previous shutdowns, lawmakers were advised that they did not have to furlough aides they needed to write laws, help them vote, or communicate with their constituents. That gives members of Congress quite a bit of leeway.

Will I still be able to get a passport?

If you need a new passport, you might want to put in your request in now. The State Department's passport services are funded partly by fees, which means it is not completely dependent on Congress for money and may be able to continue to issue passports for at least a short time. But if the stalemate drags on, your application could be delayed.

Will National Parks, monuments and Smithsonian museums be open?

You may still be able to visit your favorite national park or memorial, even if the government does shut down. The National Park Service said Thursday that war memorials and open air parks in the nation’s capital would remain open.

Additionally, many national parks, refuges and other public lands will have limited access wherever possible. Services that require staffing and maintenance, such as campgrounds, full service restrooms, and concessions that require some park staff or assistance will not be operating.

The White House said Friday that Smithsonian Institution museums and National Zoo in Washington will remain open this weekend in the event of a shutdown, but would start closing on Monday.

Will travel be affected?

Probably not. Airports would remain open and air traffic controllers and Transportation Security Administration officials would remain on the job. However, there could be some delays as "non-essential" employees are furloughed. You should also still be able to travel by train. Even though Amtrak depends on federal subsidies, it also gets revenue from ticket sales and has managed to stay open during past shutdowns.

How else could a shutdown impact me?

If you’re buying a home, you could face delays in closing. The Federal Housing Administration would halt new mortgage approvals if the government shuts down. Homebuyers could face other delays because lenders often ask the Internal Revenue Service to verify a potential buyer’s tax information before approving a new mortgage. But 87 percent of IRS workers would be furloughed in a government shutdown, according to the National Treasury Employees Union.

If you’re doing your taxes, you also could be affected by the IRS shutdown. The tax filing season opens in just a few days, yet many employers and taxpayers are still trying to understand the changes Congress made to the tax code late last year –the largest overhaul in three decades. But anyone with tax questions would not be able to get answers from the IRS. The agency’s helpline would be closed during a government shutdown.

More: White House: This shutdown won't be like previous shutdowns

More: The Ghost of Shutdowns Past haunts latest talks to keep the federal government open

