Anthony Scaramucci in July 2017.

Pablo Martinez Monsivais, AP

President Trump delivered a historically productive first year in the White House, following through on campaign promises to deliver real change in Washington.

Trump’s approval ratings, like his pre-election poll numbers, are not an accurate representation of his true popularity. Media bias and sampling errors prevent the figures from having any credibility.

Democrats have tried to create palace intrigue and stoke culture wars to deflect from their own lack of policy solutions for the middle class, but the silent majority is still not fooled.

OUR VIEW: A year later, Trump has made his own 'American carnage'

President Trump doesn’t talk or govern like a politician. He won the election because of his lack of political correctness. He says what most Americans are really thinking, and his policy victories speak for themselves:

•He oversaw the greatest middle-class tax cuts since President Reagan, which have already resulted in billions of dollars worth of employee bonuses and wage increases.

•He eliminated 22 regulations for every new one created, putting the U.S. economy on track to grow 3% this year for the first time in 13 years and pushing the stock market to all time highs, surging 42% since his election.

•He installed a widely respected originalist in the mold of Justice Antonin Scalia to the Supreme Court.

•He drove ISIS to the brink of total destruction.

•He reset our trade and diplomatic relationships to put American interests first.

•He pressured North Korea into engaging in substantive talks with the South.

•He is close to finalizing sweeping bipartisan immigration reform.

The anti-Trump movement has thrown the kitchen sink at the president in an effort to distract from his historic policy achievements. Unable to gain any traction, the desperate mob has now resorted to making baseless accusations about mental instability.

As the positive effects of tax reform and deregulation hit the wallets of even more Americans, President Trump’s true approval rating will climb even higher. After eight successful years in office, his legacy will be about empowering working-class families and restoring the American dream.

Anthony Scaramucci is a former White House communications director and the founder of investment firm SkyBridge Capital.

If you can't see this reader poll, please refresh your page.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com