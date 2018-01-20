Brightline executives, elected officials and the media made the introductory trip between West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale on Jan. 12, 2018, during an invitation-only media preview ride beginning and ending at the Brightline West Palm Beach station. Brightline is selling tickets and passes online and on its mobile app and will begin service for the general public beginning Jan. 13.

JEREMIAH WILSON/TCPALM

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Brightline says it has built the safest railroad possible, but in the wake of two fatalities in less than a week and mounting political pressure, it will "amplify" its educational safety campaign, the railroad’s president said Friday.

"We ask ourselves everyday if there's any way to make our railroad safer. What we know is education works," Patrick Goddard said at a news conference.

Brightline began limited service between West Palm Beach-to-Fort Lauderdale on Saturday, just hours after pedestrian Melissa Lavell, 32, was struck and killed at a crossing while trying to beat a Brightline train running a VIP preview. On Wednesday, bicyclist Jeffrey D. King was struck and killed, also while apparently trying to beat a train at a crossing, according to police.

Lavell and King died at crossings less than a half-mile apart in Boynton Beach.

Brightline trains also struck and killed two people during test runs, which began last year. Those deaths were ruled suicides.

Brightline's defense of its safety systems — and promise to increase awareness — comes amid mounting political pressure for an investigation into the passenger railroad.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., on Friday called on the U.S. Department of Transportation to confirm that Brightline has proper infrastructure in place.

"In just its first week of operation, public safety issues have arisen that must be addressed," Rubio said in a letter to Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao. "It is critical that the Department of Transportation assess safety measures with Brightline, while coordinating with local officials and members of the community to prevent future tragedies from occurring."

Rubio's letter echoed many of the concerns raised by Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., who on Thursday urged Chao to investigate the railroad "to determine whether additional actions need to be taken to improve grade-crossing safety."

U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., meanwhile, has demanded Brightline suspend service until safety is investigated and improved. Mast requested that the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee conduct an oversight hearing on high-speed rail safety.

At Friday's news conference, Brightline did not commit to infrastructure changes, but rather detailed its educational initiatives, which include temporary signs along the corridor, announcing that service has begun and emphasizing the importance of not trying to beat the train; "street teams" to spread safety information to the public; and "safety ambassadors" stationed at the busiest crossings.

The temporary signs likely will be posted within days, while timing of the other initiatives still is to be determined, officials said.

Asked if Brightline had been in communication with Nelson and Rubio, officials said only that they would be happy to extend invitations to the senators to tour the railroad.

"We share their priorities," Goddard said. "We need their help, their assistance."

A Brightline train traveling north crosses East Ocean Avenue and Northeast Fourth Street on Thursday in Boynton Beach. On Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, Jeffrey D. King, 51, of Boynton Beach, was killed by a train when he pedaled around the gates, the second fatality by a Brightline train in a week.

LEAH VOSS/TCPALM

Elected officials at the news conference, meanwhile, vowed to work with Brightline to improve safety, and urged the public to use common sense at crossings.

“Put simply, these trains are moving faster than they appear,” said Keith A. James, West Palm Beach commissioner and Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency board member. “Respect the gates.”

Steven L. Abrams, Palm Beach County commissioner and South Florida Regional Transportation Authority chairman, said South Florida railroads would work together to increase safety.

The regional transportation authority plans to roll out a suicide-prevention campaign in conjunction with hotlines, Abrams said.

“Like cigarette companies, we need to install more explicit signage,” Abrams said about suicide awareness and prevention.

Brightline officials emphasized they have made safety a priority since the project began, touting their outreach to schools and radio-and-television public-safety announcements. Brightline will continue to run broadcast PSAs, Goddard said.

"The fact that these incidents are completely avoidable is what makes them so tragic," Goddard said. "Never try and beat a train."

The $3.1 billion Brightline project is to expand service to Miami later this year, but has not begun construction north of West Palm Beach. That phase of construction, and extension of full service to Orlando International Airport, should be completed by January 2021, officials have said.

