Taylor Viydo

Taylor joined the KGW team in July of 2017. As a Northwest native, he’s excited to continue his career in the Portland area. You’ll catch him covering news primarily in Vancouver as well as Portland sometimes.

Taylor was born and raised in Seattle. After graduating high school, he packed his bags and headed to Gonzaga University in Spokane. He discovered his passion for broadcasting while working for Gonzaga’s student station, GUTV.

Taylor’s interest in the news business lead him to KTWO in Casper, Wyoming right out of college. There, Taylor served as the evening anchor, an executive producer, and a reporter. During his time at KTWO, he was recognized as one of the best anchors in the state by the Wyoming Association of Broadcasters.

After Casper, Taylor returned to the Northwest to report at KREM, KGW’s sister station in Spokane. Taylor did it all there, from shooting and editing his own stories to running a livetruck and his own liveshots. As KREM’s North Idaho bureau reporter, he covered several big stories during his time there ranging from wildfires to the Rachel Dolezal controversy.

When not reporting news, Taylor can be found following the Zags and all his other favorite sports teams. An avid home brewer, he also spends his free time making beer and trying different kinds of craft beer.

