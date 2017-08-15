Pat Dooris

Photography by Craig MItchelldyer (Photo: www.craigmitchelldyer.com, 2016 Craig Mitchelldyer)

Pat joined KGW as a reporter in 1990. His career began when Glenn Johnson, a professor at Washington State, told him about an opening at KCWT-TV in Wenatchee, Washington. After working as a reporter in Wenatchee, Dooris was a reporter at KEVN-TV (FOX) in Rapid City, South Dakota, an anchor and producer at KNDO-TV (NBC) in Yakima and an anchor and reporter for WFRV-TV (CBS) in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Dooris' career highlights include solving a ten-year-old murder mystery in Green Bay, saving a child's life with a report on meningococcal and flying with the Thunderbirds pulling nine G's.

A graduate of Carroll College and Washington State University, Dooris earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Communications. Dooris is a member of Investigative Reporter and Editors. In his spare time, Dooris enjoys hiking, fly fishing and spending time with his wife, Jackie, their two children Patrick and Ryan and their cat, Blue.

