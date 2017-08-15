Joe Donlon (Photo: Kevin Ebel)

Joe Donlon joined KGW in 1997, after spending nine years as an anchor and reporter at KVOA-TV (NBC) in Tucson, Arizona.

Joe can be seen weeknights, anchoring KGW News at 5 and KGW News at 6 with Tracy Barry. He also anchors KGW News at 10 on Portland's CW 32 and KGW News at 11 with Laural Porter. Nominated in 2003 for an Emmy award as Best News Anchor, his newscasts have been honored with numerous Emmy and AP awards. Joe is also known for his popular ‘Cup of Joe’ segment, where he plays games and does comedy skits and sight gags – often with his celebrity interview subjects.

Follow Joe Donlon on Facebook for discussions on current events and links he recommends

Career highlights for Joe include reporting from Kuwait following the Gulf War in 1991. He has covered several national political stories, including the 1992 Republican National Convention from Houston, Texas, the 2000 Iowa caucuses, and New Hampshire primary. Joe also traveled to Washington D.C. to cover the impeachment proceedings against President Clinton and to St. Louis for one of Pope John Paul's final visits to the United States.

Joe has anchored KGW’s coverage of a number of major sporting events, including the 2002 Olympics in Salt Lake, a number of Rose Bowl games, and the 2011 and 2015 National Championship football games for the Oregon Ducks. Joe also covered the Oregon and Gonzaga basketball teams at the 2017 Final Four.

Joe began his career in Corpus Christi, Texas. He spent three years as an anchor and reporter at KZTV-TV (CBS).

Born in St. Louis, Missouri, Joe graduated from St. Louis University High School and received his Bachelor of Arts in Broadcast Journalism from Marquette University in Milwaukee, WI. He also played left wing for the Marquette hockey team.

Joe met his wife Kathy at KVOA-TV (NBC) in Tucson, where she anchored the morning news. They have three children.

