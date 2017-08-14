Greg Retsinas, KGW Director of Digital Media (Photo: KGW)

Greg Retsinas joined KGW News in December 2014 as the Director of Digital Media and moved to into a new role in 2017 as the station's Director of Digital Strategy.

In that role, he oversees digital content and revenue strategy for KGW.

Prior to moving to Portland, Greg worked in the San Francisco Bay Area for six years for a media group that owned several newspapers and affiliated websites. He was the digital director for that group as well, which received several state and national awards during his tenure for its digital innovation and products.

Previous stops include news reporting and editing roles in Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Florida, North Carolina, Alabama, New York and South Carolina. Most of those assignments came as an employee of The New York Times Company. Greg has also been active in many journalism education and career-development programs over the years, serving as a mentor to many new journalists.

Greg is a native Rhode Islander and a graduate of Brown University. Before moving to Portland, he was active in numerous volunteer initiatives in other communities including leadership roles in local chapters of the American Red Cross and Habitat for Humanity.

He is a lifelong fan of all Boston sports teams, and he and his wife enjoy hiking, yoga, and excellent food, wine and beer.

© 2017 KGW-TV