Chris Willis (Photo: KGW)

Chris Willis returned to the Northwest in July of 2013.

He is an award-winning investigative reporter and anchor, recognized in the broadcast industry with multiple Emmy awards, more than a dozen Associated Press awards and the Edward R. Murrow award.

Prior to joining KGW, Chris spent 14 years at KXAN, the NBC affiliate in Austin, Texas as a morning anchor and investigative reporter. His stories led to changes in Texas law, arrests of fugitives and exposing government corruption. His investigation of an international kidnapping case in Texas directly led to the safe return of two boys, found in Mexico, to their father. He has covered presidential elections, death penalty cases, space shuttle disasters, domestic terrorism and was in downtown New Orleans when hurricane Katrina hit. Chris is a member of Investigative Reporters and Editors.

KGW is a return home for Chris as he was raised in the Pacific Northwest.

Chris has worked as an active volunteer for the Muscular Dystrophy Association, Easter Seals and is an advocate for the hearing-impaired.

Tweets by @ChrisWillisKGW

© 2017 KGW-TV