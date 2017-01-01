BLOG: Women's March on Washington crowds heading home
Thousands rally, five arrested as Inauguration Day protesters clash with police
Women's March on Portland: What to expect todayWomen's March on Portland: What to expect today The biggest march of the week, and possibly one of the largest ever in Portland, takes place Saturday. Here are some details of the march.
Photos: Inauguration Day protests in PortlandPhotos: Inauguration Day protests in Portland
National Park Service suspends tweeting following questionable retweetNational Park Service suspends tweeting following questionable retweet
Reporter notebooks: Covering Portland's response to the Trump inaugurationReporter notebooks: Covering Portland's response to the Trump inauguration With numerous Portland protests planned for Friday related to the inauguration of Donald J. Trump as the nation's 45th president, KGW crews are across the area covering the scene.
Mixed emotions for Oregon lawmakers at Trump's inaugurationMixed emotions for Oregon lawmakers at Trump's inauguration Crowds started to fill the National Mall before the sun came up on Friday morning for Donald Trump’s inauguration, dotting the area with the famous red “Make America Great Again” hats.
Suspect in November riot arrested at Portland inauguration protestSuspect in November riot arrested at Portland inauguration protest PORTLAND, Ore. – Portland police officers at Friday's anti-Trump rally arrested a man wanted for his alleged actions during a post-election riot in November.
Internet goes head over heels for Michelle Obama's side-eyeInternet goes head over heels for Michelle Obama's side-eye The Internet is commemorating Michelle Obama's final morning as First Lady by turning her into a #NeverTrump meme.
Photos: Melania Trump on inauguration dayPhotos: Melania Trump on inauguration day
What Trump's first executive order on mortgage premium cuts means for youWhat Trump's first executive order on mortgage premium cuts means for you Donald Trump blocked an Obama administration policy Friday that would have reduced the cost of mortgages for millions of home buyers.
Police release suspect in UW Trump protest shootingPolice release suspect in UW Trump protest shooting SEATTLE – One man was shot near an ongoing protest at the University of Washington campus on Friday night.
Photos: Signs at Women's March on PortlandPhotos: Signs at Women's March on Portland Photos: Signs at Women's March on Portland
Photos: Women's March on PortlandPhotos: Women's March on Portland Photos: Women's March on Portland
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg sues Hawaiian families over Kauai land
Can Trump make real change as president?
Unexpected 'black swan' events could extend 2016's upsets
Italy avalanche: Survivors found in hotel buried by snow
10 promises Trump made for his first day
Thousands protest in Washington D.C., New York City in defiance of Trump
Alec Baldwin brings Trump impression to N.Y.C. protest
Drone strikes killed one civilian in 2016, Obama administration says
Uber deceived drivers with promise of lofty pay, FTC says
Mexican drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman extradited to U.S.
Internet breaks after attractive Denver guy adopts dog with cancer
EpiPen competitor will be out in February, free to 200M people
Anti-germ chemicals banned from soaps hide in household products
Chief Justice Roberts: Will he be Trump's friend or foe?
It's so cold in Alaska that even Alaskans are complaining
Avalanche buries Italian hotel; 'Many dead' with at least 30 missing
Here are the oaths of office Donald Trump and Mike Pence will take Friday
Michelle Obama's touching last photos and video
Texas lawmakers working to make smoking illegal to those under 21
PETA calls for boycott of 'A Dog's Purpose' after disturbing video surfaces
What Trump's first executive order on mortgage premium cuts means for you
Organizers say 100,000 people participated in historic Women's March on Portland
-
Police release suspect in UW Trump protest shooting
Photos: Tens of thousands take to streets in Women's March on Portland
KGW evening forecast 1-21-17
-
Top Stories: 5 p.m. 1-21-17
-
What's next after the Women's March?
-
500,000 people join D.C. Women's March
Photos: Signs at Women's March on Portland
Photos: Women's March on Portland
Women's marches attendance by the numbers
Raw: Women's March on Portland
Aerials of historic Women's March on Portland
Some Trump protesters to face rioting charges
Aerials show massive size of women's marches around the US
Women's March on Portland: What to expect today
Ashley Judd's speech at Women's March on Washington
-
BLOG: Women's March on Washington crowds heading home
What the Women's March on Portland is about
National Park Service suspends tweeting following questionable retweet
Ohio woman wakes from coma after mysterious illness
Is it better to rent or buy a home?
Protests start peacefully before escalating
Reporter caught up in protest confrontation
KGW viewer birthdays: 1-21-17
Women's March on Portland: What to expect
Top Stories: Sunrise 1-21-17
KGW Sunrise forecast: 1-21-17
PHOTOS: Women's March on Washington
PHOTOS: Women's marches around the world
DC Metro station fills with people headed to Women's March
Thousands rally, five arrested as Inauguration Day protesters clash with police
Police block protesters from marching on Morrison Bridge
Reporter notebooks: Covering Portland's response to the Trump inauguration