How EPA cuts could change Oregon's DEQ
Lars Larson among first to join White House press briefing via Skype
National Signing Day: Live updates
Updated 8:57 AM. PST
- Politics
Street preacher punched at Portland anti-Trump rally speaks out The street preacher punched Sunday at an anti-Trump rally has been captured on video in the past shouting homophobic and other offensive slurs.
- Politics
- 3 hours ago
- Seahawks
Russell Wilson on Trump: Don't know if he'll last four years Russell Wilson opened up about how he feels about the first couple weeks of Donald Trump's presidency in a Facebook Live video on Tuesday.
- Seahawks
- 2 hours ago
- Entertainment
Beyonce, Jay Z are expecting twins Surprise!
- Entertainment
- 1 hour ago
- News
Tooth infection leads to young California father's death On Friday morning, Vadim Kondratyuk was supposed to get home to his family in Antelope, California, after a long haul to New York.
- News
- 28 minutes ago
- Money
Dakota Access Pipeline permit expected this week The controversial Dakota Access pipeline will receive a permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to allow construction of the $3.7 billion project to be completed, according to North Dakota Senator Heidi Heitkamp.
- Money
- 28 minutes ago
- Politics
GOP bill would sell 70K acres of Oregon public land
- Politics
- 2 hours ago
- Life
Nation's bacon reserves hit 60-year low The country's bacon reserves are at the lowest levels in over half a century.
- Life
- 1 hour ago
- National-Politics
Oregon's Democratic senators stand ready to block Gorsuch nomination President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee could have a more difficult path to the bench because of Senate rules that give Democrats the ability to require a supermajority for confirmation.
- National-Politics
- 12 hours ago
- News
One sickened by whooping cough at Beaverton High School
- News
- 5 minutes ago
- Politics
Trump picks Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court
- Politics
- 16 hours ago
- Local
Portland to get 'creative' when handling incoming snow PORTLAND, Ore. -- After an already snowy winter, Portland could be in store for another round later this week.
- Local
- 17 hours ago
- Local
Syrian mother waiting for years after asylum application
- Local
- 17 hours ago
