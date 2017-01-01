Trump immigration ban still in place despite court ruling, says DHS
Multnomah Co. leaders address reports of increased ICE activity at courthouse
Married in middle school: Florida girl a 'bride' at 13
Updated 5:29 PM. PST
Hundreds protest President Trump, police brutality at March for Justice & EqualityHundreds protest President Trump, police brutality at March for Justice & Equality Hundreds took to the streets of Northeast Portland Saturday for the first-ever March for Justice & Equality.
22 hours ago
PSU president vows to help students impacted by immigration executive orderPSU president vows to help students impacted by immigration executive order The president of Portland State University on Saturday said the school will work to make sure students impacted by President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration and refugees are safe.
21 hours ago
Kremlin: Trump, Putin agree to coordinate on fighting Islamic StateKremlin: Trump, Putin agree to coordinate on fighting Islamic State President Trump and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin spoke by phone Saturday and agreed to establish "real coordination" to "crush ISIS and other terrorist groups in Syria," the Kremlin said, referring to the Islamic State.
1 day ago
Oregon's top attorney blasts Trump ban on refugeesOregon's top attorney blasts Trump ban on refugees Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum is blasting President Donald Trump's executive order that bans U.S. legal permanent residents and visa-holders from seven Muslim-majority countries from returning to the United States for 90 days.
1 day ago
Man stabbed in downtown Portland, suspect flees sceneMan stabbed in downtown Portland, suspect flees scene A man was stabbed in downtown Portland Saturday afternoon.
22 hours ago
Trump immigration ban blocks migrants from boarding jets, leads to airport detentionsTrump immigration ban blocks migrants from boarding jets, leads to airport detentions In the first fallout from President's Trump's ban on refugees to the U.S., seven U.S.-bound migrants were stopped from boarding a plane in Cairo early Saturday.
1 day ago
Canadian PM Trudeau sends welcome tweet to refugeesCanadian PM Trudeau sends welcome tweet to refugees Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has a message for refugees rejected by U.S. President Donald Trump: Canada will take you.
1 day ago
Mom says she caught sex offender taking photos of her kids at Gresham GoodwillMom says she caught sex offender taking photos of her kids at Gresham Goodwill Police said a mom caught a convicted sex offender taking video and photographs of her children at ta Gresham Goodwill Thursday morning.
23 hours ago
'Can you hear me' phone scam makes you a victim with one word'Can you hear me' phone scam makes you a victim with one word If you get a call from someone you don't know asking if you can hear them, hang up.
2 days ago
'Split' outpaces controversial 'A Dog's Purpose' at box office'Split' outpaces controversial 'A Dog's Purpose' at box office LOS ANGELES — A Dog's Purpose underperformed slightly at the box office as it opened in theaters amid controversy over animal treatment on set and calls for a boycott.
10 minutes ago
Widow of slain Oregon standoff leader speaks in John DayWidow of slain Oregon standoff leader speaks in John Day JOHN DAY, Ore. — The widow of one of the leaders of an armed occupation of a federal wildlife refuge in rural Oregon drew about 500 people to a small town to hear her message that federal lands should be turned over to states and counties.
40 minutes ago
Missing Gresham woman with dementia found safeMissing Gresham woman with dementia found safe GRESHAM, Ore. – A 65-year-old Gresham woman with dementia who was reported missing Saturday afternoon has been found safe and returned to her home, police said.
3 hours ago
-
10 mins ago 4:11 p.m.
16 mins ago 4:05 p.m.
40 mins ago 3:40 p.m.
3 hour ago 1:44 p.m.
4 hour ago 12:38 p.m.
4 hour ago 11:57 a.m.
5 hour ago 11:33 a.m.
7 hour ago 9:47 a.m.
-
-
-
-
20 hour ago 7:50 p.m.
-
17 hour ago 11:14 p.m.
-
21 hour ago 7:24 p.m.
-
21 hour ago 7:05 p.m.
-
21 hour ago 6:54 p.m.
-
22 hour ago 6:09 p.m.
-
23 hour ago 5:29 p.m.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
23 hour ago 5:10 p.m.
-
23 hour ago 5:04 p.m.
-
24 hour ago 4:37 p.m.
-
24 hour ago 4:03 p.m.
-
25 hour ago 3:44 p.m.
-
25 hour ago 3:06 p.m.
-
26 hour ago 2:32 p.m.
-
27 hour ago 1:40 p.m.
