Friends remember 12-year-old Caden Berry with candlelight vigil
Piff the Magic Dragon holds impromptu fundraiser for Portland's homeless
Updated 6:51 AM. PST
Homicide possible at burned Vancouver food martHomicide possible at burned Vancouver food mart VANCOUVER, Wash. - A three-alarm fire that destroyed the Oasis Food Mart at 13412 NE Fourth Plain Blvd. is being investigated as a possible homicide.
- 1 hour ago
Controversial wrestler Jimmy ‘Superfly' Snuka dead at 73Controversial wrestler Jimmy ‘Superfly' Snuka dead at 73 Professional wrestler Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka died Sunday, only a few days after he was acquitted for the 1983 murder of his mistress. He was 73 and had been battling cancer.
- 17 hours ago
Woman dies of superbug resistant to all antibioticsWoman dies of superbug resistant to all antibiotics A Nevada woman in her 70s died months ago from an infection that no antibiotic in America could have defeated, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released Thursday.
- 15 hours ago
Wave sweeps Eugene man and 3-year-old son into oceanWave sweeps Eugene man and 3-year-old son into ocean CURRY COUNTY, Ore. – The U.S. Coast Guard and Oregon State Police are searching tonight for a 31-year-old man and his 3-year-old son who were swept into the Pacific Ocean from a beach near Floras Lake.
- 59 minutes ago
Hundreds rally in Portland with lawmakers in support of ObamacareHundreds rally in Portland with lawmakers in support of Obamacare PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of people joined Oregon Democratic lawmakers in Portland on Sunday to rally against the potential loss of President Barack Obama's health care law.
- 1 hour ago
Seahawks DE Michael Bennett goes on profanity-laced tirade against reporterSeahawks DE Michael Bennett goes on profanity-laced tirade against reporter Bennett berated and threatened a Seattle television reporter following a question he didn't like. The episode only ended when cornerback Richard Sherman came from across the locker room to defuse the situation.
- 19 hours ago
Mother charged with aggravated murder after 12-year-old boy found dead at Keizer apartmentMother charged with aggravated murder after 12-year-old boy found dead at Keizer apartment KEIZER, Ore. – The mother of a 12-year-old boy who was found dead inside a Keizer apartment on Saturday afternoon has been charged with aggravated murder.
- 1 hour ago
A look at Seahawks 2017 opponentsA look at Seahawks 2017 opponents With the Seahawks season now at a close, it's time to look at who they will play next season.
- 2 hours ago
KGW weather forecastKGW weather forecast One more dry day Monday with increasing cloudiness or partly sunny skies at times. Metro temps are still very cold, near 20 degrees early this morning and highs this afternoon near 32 degrees. Gusty east winds out of the Gorge to 45 mph are making for bitter wind chills in windy areas.
- 1 hour ago
School employee fired for tweet mocking student's spellingSchool employee fired for tweet mocking student's spelling A school system employee in Maryland who mixed it up with a student on Twitter over the student's poor spelling has been fired. Katie Nash tells The Frederick News-Post that she was fired on Friday afternoon from her $44,000-a-year job. A Frederick County Public Schools spokesman confirmed that Nash had been let go, without providing details. Nash ran the school district's Twitter account. On Jan. 5, a student tweeted to the account, asking that schools be closed "tammarow." Nash responded...
- 12 hours ago
Unselfish play has Oregon Ducks basketball the team to beat in Pac-12Unselfish play has Oregon Ducks basketball the team to beat in Pac-12 EUGENE — There is no doubt now, the road to the Pac-12 men's basketball championship goes through Eugene.
- 13 hours ago
Kamiyah's biological parents reunite with her after 18 yearsKamiyah's biological parents reunite with her after 18 years JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It's been 18 years since Kamiyah Mobley was kidnapped just hours after her birth from a local hospital, and today, her family hopes they'll be reunited for the first time.
- 12 hours ago
