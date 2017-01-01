Governor: 35 killed in attack on Instanbul nightclub
Alabama rolls back to national title game, defeats Washington 24-7
Updated 12:38 PM. PST
Spokane man claims ageism after being banned from Starbucks for hitting on teen baristaSpokane man claims ageism after being banned from Starbucks for hitting on teen barista A Spokane man took to Facebook after he was banned from a Spokane Starbucks.
- 12 hours ago
Body of dead woman found in Willamette RiverBody of dead woman found in Willamette River The body of a deceased adult female has been found in the Willamette Slough in Portland.
- 8 hours ago
'M.A.S.H.' actor William Christopher dies at 84'M.A.S.H.' actor William Christopher dies at 84 PASADENA, Calif. - Actor William Christopher, who played Father Mulcahy on the iconic TV series "M.A.S.H.," has died, according to his family.
- 6 hours ago
Train hits, kills male teenager in KeizerTrain hits, kills male teenager in Keizer The Keizer Police Department has confirmed that a teenager was killed after being struck by a train.
- 10 hours ago
Couple accused of stealing from Vancouver resale storeCouple accused of stealing from Vancouver resale store The owner of a Vancouver resale store is working with deputies to track down a couple suspected of ripping her off in a brazen theft.
- 12 hours ago
Trump sends New Year wishes to all, even his ‘many enemies'Trump sends New Year wishes to all, even his ‘many enemies' PALM BEACH, Florida — President-elect Donald Trump has an unusual New Year's message for his Twitter followers.
- 11 hours ago
Car slams into side of Clackamas Taco BellCar slams into side of Clackamas Taco Bell No one was injured when a vehicle slammed into the side of a Clackamas Taco Bell restaurant.
- 10 hours ago
Trooper injured in Christmas shooting moved out of ICU, 'lucky to be here'Trooper injured in Christmas shooting moved out of ICU, 'lucky to be here' KING CITY, Ore. -- An Oregon State Police trooper remains in critical condition after he shot and killed a homicide suspect following a chase and shootout on Christmas night.
- 6 hours ago
KGW weather forecastKGW weather forecast Rain/snow mix falling on downtown Portland tonight. Many areas reporting a dusting of snow already.
- 2 hours ago
Ronda Rousey must retire after crushing loss to Amanda NunesRonda Rousey must retire after crushing loss to Amanda Nunes For Ronda Rousey, there is only one sane move: retire.
- 11 hours ago
Oregon attorney general to investigate fatal Bend police shootingOregon attorney general to investigate fatal Bend police shooting The Oregon Department of Justice is taking over the investigation of the Dec. 23 shooting by a police officer in downtown Bend.
- 11 hours ago
Sunken vessel removed from Coos BaySunken vessel removed from Coos Bay A 70-foot wood-hulled fishing vessel that sank in Coos Bay in 2015 has been removed.
- 11 hours ago
Man arrested after shouting 'bomb' at Berlin New Year party
-
10 happy-cry moments from pop culture in 2016
Pope Francis urges the faithful to help youth find purpose
-
Meet the woman working to recreate civil discourse, starting with children
-
Ronda Rousey is stopped 48 seconds into comeback at UFC 207
-
Watch: Driver boasts cruising through 240 consecutive green lights
-
You can get a taste of virtual reality at Facebook pop-up stores
-
New England digs out from heavy snow as a storm brews in the West
-
Trump praises Putin for not retaliating on sanctions
-
Kids scream 'just stop daddy' in 911 call from lawmaker's home
-
Joint funeral planned for Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds
-
2017 minimum wage increases: These 21 states are paying workers more
-
After 63 years of marriage, Tennessee couple dies within just hours of…
-
Is it OK to spank a misbehaving child?
-
Russia's Putin says American diplomats won't be expelled
-
Look to the sky for New Year's Eve comet
-
80-year-old twins complete Appalachian Trail
-
Raise a cup: Red Solo inventor dies
-
-
6 hour ago 7:03 p.m.
Dusting to an inch of snow expected in Portland; accumulation begins in morning
-
2 hour ago 10:24 p.m.
KGW weather forecast
-
6 hour ago 6:57 p.m.
Trooper injured in Christmas shooting moved out of ICU, 'lucky to be here'
-
6 hour ago 6:44 p.m.
Report: 49ers to fire Chip Kelly after Sunday's game
-
6 hour ago 6:42 p.m.
-
6 hour ago 6:38 p.m.
'M.A.S.H.' actor William Christopher dies at 84
-
KGW evening forecast 12-31-16
-
PCC adding new sculpture on campus
-
Top stories 5pm 12-31-16
-
Safe ways to travel on New Year's Eve
-
Apartment complex fire displaces 31 people
-
Homeless shelters opening due to cold weather
-
8 hour ago 5:12 p.m.
Nonprofit opens hundreds of beds for homeless during cold stretch
-
9 hour ago 4:04 p.m.
Body of dead woman found in Willamette River
-
9 hour ago 3:44 p.m.
Alabama rolls back to national title game, defeats Washington 24-7
-
10 hour ago 2:43 p.m.
Train hits, kills male teenager in Keizer
-
10 hour ago 2:30 p.m.
Car slams into side of Clackamas Taco Bell
-
11 hour ago 1:39 p.m.
Ronda Rousey must retire after crushing loss to Amanda Nunes
-
11 hour ago 1:29 p.m.
WATCH LIVE: Egg hatching on Florida 'Eagle cam'
-
Eagle egg hatches!
-
12 hour ago 1:20 p.m.
Trump sends New Year wishes to all, even his ‘many enemies'
-
12 hour ago 1:15 p.m.
Oregon attorney general to investigate fatal Bend police shooting
-
12 hour ago 1:10 p.m.
Sunken vessel removed from Coos Bay
-
8 hour ago 5:13 p.m.
Firefighters rescue couple and dog from Vancouver apartment fire
-
12 hour ago 12:38 p.m.
Spokane man claims ageism after being banned from Starbucks for hitting…
-
Local Starbucks bans man over 'creepy' note
-
GALLERY: New Year's Celebrations Around the World
-
13 hour ago 12:06 p.m.
Couple accused of stealing from Vancouver resale store
-
13 hour ago 11:46 a.m.
'Bambi' artist Tyrus Wong dies at 106
-
14 hour ago 11:11 a.m.
Why Washington will shock Alabama in the Peach Bowl
-
14 hour ago 11:10 a.m.
Huskies vs. Alabama live game analysis and updates
-
14 hour ago 11:09 a.m.
WATCH: ESPN's Lee Corso picks Huskies to upset Alabama
-
KGW viewer birthdays 1-1-17
-
KGW Sunrise forecast 12-31-16